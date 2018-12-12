Officials temporarily halt donations as Alexandra community rebuilds
A fire ravaged through a part of the informal settlement in the township, destroying more than 600 shacks.
JOHANNESBURG – Disaster management says it will temporarily halt taking supplies to Alexandra to allow for residents to rebuild their houses and storage facilities.
WATCH: Alex community rebuilds homes after fire
Gift of the Givers and disaster management have been in area since last week handing out food, clothing and toiletries.
They have also distributed corrugated iron to assist community members in reconstructing their homes.
Disaster management spokesperson Neil Rooi says: “What we’re focusing on now is for people to rebuild their units, because they don’t have storage facility to keep all the donations.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
