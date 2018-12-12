Numsa ready to strike at British Airways & Comair over salaries
Workers are demanding a salary increase of 12%, a guaranteed 13th cheque and a travel allowance.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its preparing to go on strike at British Airways and Comair over salaries.
The union and the airline are set to meet at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration next Tuesday with the strike action planned for next week Thursday.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "If we embark on a strike, it will be a national strike affecting services for these airlines at all the major airports internationally.
"We believe the management of Comair is abusing and exploiting workers. It’s for a range of reasons and other reasons that our members have made a decision that they are going to embark on a strike."
