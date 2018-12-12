No arrests made after CT taxi driver gunned down

The man was gunned down on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver has been shot and killed at a Mitchells Plain taxi rank.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says: “According to information, the victim was standing outside his taxi when he was shot by a suspect who is yet to be arrested.”

No arrests have yet been made.

