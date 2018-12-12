Nigerian court adjourns MTN, central bank case until January
The dispute is over the transfer of $8.1 billion of funds which Nigeria’s central bank said the company had sent abroad in breach of foreign-exchange regulations. MTN has denied any wrongdoing.
LAGOS - A Nigerian judge adjourned on Wednesday a hearing over an $8.1 billion dispute between South African telecoms giant MTN and the central bank until 22 January.
The dispute is over the transfer of $8.1 billion of funds which Nigeria’s central bank said the company had sent abroad in breach of foreign-exchange regulations. MTN has denied any wrongdoing.
Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market, accounting for a third of the South African company’s annual core profit. The mobile phone network serves 56 million people in Nigeria.
The adjournment came at the request of the central bank and MTN lawyers.
“We are still making moves towards an out of court settlement,” a central bank lawyer told the court.
An MTN lawyer said discussions were ongoing.
Popular in Business
-
5 of 12 municipalities who invested in VBS recovered funds, says Limpopo ANC
-
Load shedding: SA not out of the woods yet, cautions Eskom
-
Mathabatha: 'We will appoint people who aren't going to disappoint us again'
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
Consumer inflation increases to 5.2% in November
-
Zambia's chamber of mines sees 21,000 job cuts due to higher taxes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.