Danny Msiza: 'Stepping down from ANC position not an admission of guilt'

The ANC's integrity commission has recommended that officials like Msiza, who are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank report, should resign.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) treasurer Danny Msiza says that stepping down from his position in the party is not an admission of guilt.

He is believed to have ensured that some municipalities made illegal deposits with the bank. Msiza has subsequently turned to the courts to challenge the report.

But the ANC’s Limpopo Soviet Lekganyane says he's unaware of Msiza’s intentions to step down.

“In as far as I know, when I went to sleep yesterday and since I woke up this morning, I have no knowledge. The letter that we have is a letter from the NWC written by the secretary-general.”

