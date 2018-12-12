Danny Msiza: 'Stepping down from ANC position not an admission of guilt'
The ANC's integrity commission has recommended that officials like Msiza, who are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank report, should resign.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) treasurer Danny Msiza says that stepping down from his position in the party is not an admission of guilt.
The party's integrity commission has recommended that officials like Msiza, who are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank report, should resign.
He is believed to have ensured that some municipalities made illegal deposits with the bank. Msiza has subsequently turned to the courts to challenge the report.
But the ANC’s Limpopo Soviet Lekganyane says he's unaware of Msiza’s intentions to step down.
“In as far as I know, when I went to sleep yesterday and since I woke up this morning, I have no knowledge. The letter that we have is a letter from the NWC written by the secretary-general.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
ANC's Pule Mabe expected to face inquiry into alleged sexual harassment
-
ANC Limpopo ‘unaware’ of Danny Msiza’s resignation over VBS saga
-
ANC accepts Mabe’s request for special leave
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
ANC’s Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment by his PA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.