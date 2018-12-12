MPs want ‘facts & figures’ from SABC before backing R3bn bailout request
Parliament’s communications portfolio also wants more information and motivation before any retrenchments take place at the public broadcaster.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament says the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board must provide “facts and figures” before Members of Parliament (MPs) agree to support a R3 billion bailout.
This follows the resignations of board members Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu this month.
The SABC board has had its hands full dealing with a Section 189 process to retrench of over 1,000 permanent employees and freelancers.
The board has also been begging for an R3 billion financial bailout from the National Treasury.
But committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize wants more information.
“With regards to the bailout, we told the SABC to give us facts and figures because we know how these processes work; we’ve seen South African Airways and other state-owned entities. Cabinet members need projections.”
The board has also reportedly clashed with newly-appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchment process.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
