Maimane: Losing NMB was tough for DA this year

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he still remembers the day he got the news that they had lost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says 2018 has been a difficult year for the party, with the loss of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and the parting ways with Patricia de Lille as Cape Town mayor.

Maimane was addressing DA staffers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, reflecting on the progress the party has made this year.

“But if I look back at what’s happened this year, it was tough in Nelson Mandela Bay. We must reflect - sometimes we have had good things and tough things - Nelson Mandela Bay was hard, I won’t lie to you; I remember the day.”

The DA’s Athol Trollip was removed from the mayoral office in August during a motion of no confidence and was replaced by United Democratic Movement’s Mongameli Bobani.

Following that, the party has had to deal with other motions of no confidence in their coalition governments in Tshwane and in Johannesburg, which they survived.

Maimane is still confident that the party will do well during next year’s general elections despite a poll from the Institute of Race Relations showing a decline in party support.

He says reflecting on the De Lille matter, the party has no regret in the way it handled her matter.

DA COUNCILLOR TO FACE DISCIPLINARY CHARGES

The DA has vowed to bring disciplinary charges against Port Elizabeth councillor Victor Manyati.

The party had asked the Port Elizabeth High Court to remove Manyati and two other councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins from the party.

Manyati abstained from a council vote and is one of three DA councillors who were instrumental in the removal of Trollip.

The court on Tuesday ruled that Manyati can remain a councillor for the party.

The DA's Nqaba Bhanga said: “We are also excited that the court has reflected on the behaviour of Mr Manyati that it’s not acceptable and the DA should subject him to a disciplinary process. I’m telling you, before the end of January, Mr Manyati’s case will be closed.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)