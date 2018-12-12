MJC & City of CT reach agreement over 'loud' mosque's call to prayer

The MJC met with the municipality on Tuesday after abatement notice was issued to the Masjidus Saligeen last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the City of Cape Town have reached an agreement after a Strandfontein mosque was served with a notice to discontinue the adhaan or call to prayer.

It stated the mosque’s loudspeaker was in contravention of Noise Control Regulations.

The MJC says it has been agreed that the city's Health Department will assist the mosque to compile a Noise Management Plan within the next 10 working days.

The MJC's Mishka Daries says several months ago, a neighbour of the mosque laid a “noise disturbance” complaint.

She says the imam turned down the loudspeakers to try to mitigate the sound, but the complaint was escalated.

“The city has also requested that they must appoint an acoustic engineer to ensure that the sound volume remains at the required level.”

Meanwhile, the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum's Sandy Schuter says their petition in support of the mosque has about 3,000 signatures.

“Last night, when they did their call for prayer, the noise was a normal reasonable level.”

The city says it emphasised in the meeting that the intent of the notice was never to stop the call to prayer, but to lessen the sound level.