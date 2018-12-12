Members must trust ANC to deal with Pule Mabe matter, says party

The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its members to have confidence in the party and not be despondent following sexual harassment accusations against national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Mabe will on Wednesday face a grievance hearing laid by his personal assistant last week.

On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed that the 26-year-old sent a 14-page grievance letter to the ANC's leaders detailing how Mabe sexually harassed her on at least two occasions.

Mabe has since taken special leave pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The ANC's spokesperson Dakota Legoete says ANC members must trust that the organisation will deal with the matter.

“They must have the confidence in the ANC to can handle the matter. They must not be disturbed for now. Let’s allow the process to continue and wait for the outcome which will be delivered by the panel.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)