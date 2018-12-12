Mathabatha: 'We will appoint people who aren't going to disappoint us again'
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha says the seven mayors fired in the province linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga neglected their responsibilities.
Seven municipalities in the province lost money deposited with the embattled bank, which itself lost R1.8 billion siphoned off by individuals, politicians and organisations.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the province resolved to sack the mayors, saying it found serious weaknesses in its deployment strategies.
Mathabatha says they will begin the process of looking for new mayors.
“We’re going to move with speed, go through the screening process. Once you commit a mistake you learn how to avoid that mistake.
“So, you will make sure that this time we don’t appoint people who are going to disappoint us again.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
