Manchester City agree deal to sign US goalkeeper Zack Steffen
The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed but MLS side Columbus Crew said the transfer fee was the largest in their history.
BENGALURU - Manchester City have agreed to a deal that will see United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen join them from MLS side Columbus Crew next July, the Premier League champions said.
The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed but Crew said the transfer fee was the largest in their history and the highest received by an MLS side for a goalkeeper in the league’s 23-year history.
“Today’s (Tuesday) announcement regarding next summer is a special moment... I look forward to finishing my time with this club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best teammate I can,” Steffen said.
“This is a historic transaction for the club and a special moment for Zack we’re immensely proud of... the announcement is the culmination of 2-1/2 years of development and success for Zack,” Crew interim general manager Pat Onstad said.
The 23-year-old Steffen began his career with Freiburg, playing 14 times for the German side before switching to the Ohio-based Crew in 2016. He has made 63 regular season starts since his debut in 2017.
Steffen’s strong performances earned him a call-up to the national side, making his debut against Bosnia in January before playing five more times for the country this year.
Popular in Sport
-
Road-racing giant Sky drops bombshell with cycling pull-out
-
Salah sends Liverpool into last 16, Moura rescues Spurs
-
Cape Town City FC announce signing of Kermit Erasmus
-
Mourinho calls on Pogba to lead by example in Valencia
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
-
McLaren enters into joint venture with Bahrain Merida
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.