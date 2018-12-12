Popular Topics
Manchester City agree deal to sign US goalkeeper Zack Steffen

The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed but MLS side Columbus Crew said the transfer fee was the largest in their history.

Zack Steffen (left) has joined Manchester City from MLS side Columbus Crew. Picture: @ZackSteffenOfficial/Facebook.com.
Zack Steffen (left) has joined Manchester City from MLS side Columbus Crew. Picture: @ZackSteffenOfficial/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Manchester City have agreed to a deal that will see United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen join them from MLS side Columbus Crew next July, the Premier League champions said.

The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed but Crew said the transfer fee was the largest in their history and the highest received by an MLS side for a goalkeeper in the league’s 23-year history.

“Today’s (Tuesday) announcement regarding next summer is a special moment... I look forward to finishing my time with this club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best teammate I can,” Steffen said.

“This is a historic transaction for the club and a special moment for Zack we’re immensely proud of... the announcement is the culmination of 2-1/2 years of development and success for Zack,” Crew interim general manager Pat Onstad said.

The 23-year-old Steffen began his career with Freiburg, playing 14 times for the German side before switching to the Ohio-based Crew in 2016. He has made 63 regular season starts since his debut in 2017.

Steffen’s strong performances earned him a call-up to the national side, making his debut against Bosnia in January before playing five more times for the country this year.

