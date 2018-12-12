Man (20) gets life sentence for sister’s rape

Police rearrest alleged wife killer Rob Packham
CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his sister.
Ferdinand Monsinger was sentenced in the Carnarvon regional court on Tuesday.
He was convicted of two counts of rape which were committed in June last year.
The police’s Dimakatso Mooi says: “We believe the sentence will send a strong message to perpetrators and it will also indicate that members of the South African Police Service are committed to fighting sexual offences crimes.”
