Mall beefs up security after PTA mom asked to sell baby to unknown man
The Pretoria woman has told Eyewitness News how she was approached by a man offering to buy her child at the mall on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at the Forest Hill Mall in Centurion says it has deployed additional security after a woman was offered money for her child.
Centre management has confirmed that the incident happened.
The woman told EWN that after a man at the mall asked her to give a price for her 11-month-old daughter, she tried to call mall security to accompany her to her car.
She says a representative from the centre called her a day after the incident confirming that three men and a woman looked as if they were a syndicate targeting women with children in the mall.
In its official response, management says it’s offered the woman support, including counselling.
It says it has reported the matter to the police and will be reviewing the mall's video footage as part of its internal investigation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
