Load shedding: SA not out of the woods yet, cautions Eskom

The power utility says it is doing everything possible to restore units that are currently offline due to maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that despite not implementing load shedding for the past three days South Africans are not out of the woods just yet.

The state-owned company has urged South Africans to switch off all non-essential lighting and appliances to assisting in reducing demand.

Eskom says an increase in units returning to the power grid coupled with low demand has contributed to the country avoiding load shedding for Wednesday.

“We’ve made a commitment to the nation to keep the lights on, especially this festive season. And that process has already started. So, these first three days are an indicator that when we do as much maintenance as we can, clearly things will begin to stabilise. But, I must caution that we still have a huge mountain to conquer,” says Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)