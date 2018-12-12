[LISTEN] Why every South African woman should have safety app Namola
Radio 702 | Marketing Manager at Namola Claire Sherwell talks about how the emergency app that every South African woman should have is working to protect them.
JOHANNESBURG - In South Africa, crimes against women are some of the highest in the world, meaning ensuring the safety of women continues to be a priority. But can technology play an important role?
In support of 16 Days of Activism, Talk Radio 702 presenter Joanne Joseph speaks to Claire Sherwell, the Marketing Manager at Namola, about how the emergency app that every South African woman should have is working to protect them.
“The biggest problem SA has is what to do in an emergency, so Namola has bridged the gap between having an emergency and getting help for that emergency,” says Sherwell.
Listen to the audio above for more.
