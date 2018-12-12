[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza

Radio 702 | Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane speaks about the latest allegations against Danny Msiza and the axing of 7 Limpopo mayors implicated in the VBS bank saga.

JOHANNESBURG – New evidence before the High Court reportedly shows that African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer general Danny Msiza personally benefited from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

According to News24, Msiza allegedly received more than R1.5 million paid to a company of which he and his wife are directors from a middleman who facilitated multimillion-rand unlawful deposits from municipalities into VBS bank.

Talk Radio 702 host Gushwell Brooks spoke to ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane about the latest allegations and the axing of seven mayors in the province implicated in the VBS bank saga.

“Those comrades have misled the ANC [and] they have caused harm to the ANC because we spent most of our time fighting between ourselves.”

