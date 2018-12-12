[LISTEN] Right and wrong: The DA’s year in a nutshell

Radio 702 | TalkRadio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser interviewed the DA’s Chief Whip John Steenhuisen and columnist Peter Bruce.

CAPE TOWN – From the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) handling of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s colonialism comments to the party’s policies – how well did the official opposition fare this year?

Columnist Peter Bruce says he wouldn’t vote for the DA if elections were held tomorrow, but the DA’s Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has come to the party’s defence.

Listen to the audio for more.