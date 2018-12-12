Popular Topics
Knysna DA councillor to face council disciplinary hearing

Last month, Myers called the disciplinary process against him is part of a personal and political vendetta.

Knysna Ward 10 councillor Peter Myers of the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Facebook
Knysna Ward 10 councillor Peter Myers of the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The disciplinary hearing against Democratic Alliance councillor in Knysna Peter Myers has been recommended to the council by the disciplinary committee.

Myers is facing charges of misconduct and disclosing confidential information.

Last month, Myers called the disciplinary process against him is part of a personal and political vendetta.

Attempts to speak to the municipal council have fallen short.

Peter Myers explains: “I’ll be arguing strongly in the council that their findings are not valid. I think they have relied on one person’s uncorroborated hearsay evidence and there’s no evidence produced to indicate that I'd done what they’re charging me with.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

