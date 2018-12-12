Knysna DA councillor to face council disciplinary hearing
Last month, Myers called the disciplinary process against him is part of a personal and political vendetta.
CAPE TOWN – The disciplinary hearing against Democratic Alliance councillor in Knysna Peter Myers has been recommended to the council by the disciplinary committee.
Myers is facing charges of misconduct and disclosing confidential information.
Last month, Myers called the disciplinary process against him is part of a personal and political vendetta.
Attempts to speak to the municipal council have fallen short.
Peter Myers explains: “I’ll be arguing strongly in the council that their findings are not valid. I think they have relied on one person’s uncorroborated hearsay evidence and there’s no evidence produced to indicate that I'd done what they’re charging me with.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
5 of 12 municipalities who invested in VBS recovered funds, says Limpopo ANC
-
BLF plans to meet with IEC over 2019 election participation
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
Members must trust ANC to deal with Pule Mabe matter, says party
-
Danny Msiza: 'Stepping down from ANC position not an admission of guilt'
-
Mathabatha: 'We will appoint people who aren't going to disappoint us again'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.