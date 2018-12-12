Knysna DA councillor to face council disciplinary hearing

Last month, Myers called the disciplinary process against him is part of a personal and political vendetta.

CAPE TOWN – The disciplinary hearing against Democratic Alliance councillor in Knysna Peter Myers has been recommended to the council by the disciplinary committee.

Myers is facing charges of misconduct and disclosing confidential information.

Attempts to speak to the municipal council have fallen short.

Peter Myers explains: “I’ll be arguing strongly in the council that their findings are not valid. I think they have relied on one person’s uncorroborated hearsay evidence and there’s no evidence produced to indicate that I'd done what they’re charging me with.”

