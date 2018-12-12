Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case

The EFF has criticised the validity of the Riotous Assemblies Act as well as the Trespass Act.

PRETORIA - Judgment has been reserved in the case between the State and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema pertaining to the illegal occupation of land.

In relation to the Trespass Act, the EFF on Wednesday urged those who protest against illegal land occupation to take the route of civil legal action instead of criminal action.

Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act as well, saying the State is using apartheid legislation to prosecute him.

While court was adjourned, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has reiterated that these two laws were instruments for the apartheid regime to criminalise black people.

Speaking after court proceedings, Shivambu said the EFF is undoing apartheid through the courts.

“What apartheid used as political instruments and through legislation to criminalise the existence and the movement of black people wherever they choose to go...”

He said in the political space, the ruling party is refusing to undo apartheid.

“When you still have so many areas in Kayamandi in Stellenbosch where people are staying like pigs, there is no space [or] roots, there’s absolutely nothing and nearby there are spaces.”

Shivambu said the EFF is calling for those living not far from vacant unoccupied land, especially in informal settlements, to move into those spaces for residential purposes.

