Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case

The EFF has criticised the validity of the Riotous Assemblies Act as well as the Trespass Act.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represents EFF leader Julius Malema, chats to EFF SG Godrich Gardee at the North Gauteng High Court. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represents EFF leader Julius Malema, chats to EFF SG Godrich Gardee at the North Gauteng High Court. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
31 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Judgment has been reserved in the case between the State and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema pertaining to the illegal occupation of land.

The EFF has criticised the validity of the Riotous Assemblies Act as well as the Trespass Act.

In relation to the Trespass Act, the EFF on Wednesday urged those who protest against illegal land occupation to take the route of civil legal action instead of criminal action.

Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act as well, saying the State is using apartheid legislation to prosecute him.

While court was adjourned, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has reiterated that these two laws were instruments for the apartheid regime to criminalise black people.

Speaking after court proceedings, Shivambu said the EFF is undoing apartheid through the courts.

“What apartheid used as political instruments and through legislation to criminalise the existence and the movement of black people wherever they choose to go...”

He said in the political space, the ruling party is refusing to undo apartheid.

“When you still have so many areas in Kayamandi in Stellenbosch where people are staying like pigs, there is no space [or] roots, there’s absolutely nothing and nearby there are spaces.”

Shivambu said the EFF is calling for those living not far from vacant unoccupied land, especially in informal settlements, to move into those spaces for residential purposes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA