Jozi Stars ‘happy’ to face any side in MSL play-off

With the Cape Town Blitz already securing the final spot, the Stars will wait to see if they will face the Paarl Rocks or the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jozi Stars booked their place in the inaugural Mzansi Super League playoff match in fine fashion with a 101-run thrashing of the Tshwane Spartans in their derby at the Wanderers on Tuesday night.

With the Cape Town Blitz already securing the final spot and hosts rights on Sunday at Newlands, the Stars will wait to see if they will face the Paarl Rocks or the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the playoff match at the Wanderers on Friday night.

Stars captain Dane Vilas says they don’t really mind who their opponents will be on Friday night.

“It doesn’t really matter who we come up against in the playoff match. We are just going to back our skills and try and execute them very well. There are a lot of good sides that we could potentially come up against and we will have to be really good on the night like we were on Tuesday against the Spartans.”

There are a number of permutations facing the sides that are hoping to book a place in the playoff on Friday. Vilas says that they are glad that they took care of the business of qualification on Tuesday.

“We are grateful that we don’t have to rely on any permutations for a spot in the playoff. It was a great performance from the guys last night and we just have to keep on going right into Friday’s game.”