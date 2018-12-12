Jihadists deny Mali leader killed in French-led attack
The former colonial ruler has deployed the 4,500-member Barkhane force in the region to repel attacks and stem insurgency.
PARIS – Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb Tuesday denied that Malian jihadist leader Amadou Koufa had been killed during a November raid by French forces, according to a statement released by the Mauritanian news agency Alakhbar.
International media reported that Koufa was killed along with 34 others but he was not at the site and he was neither killed nor wounded, AQIM chief Abdelmalek Droukdel said, according to the transcript of an audio recording translated into English and broadcast by Alakhbar, which frequently publishes statements attributed to extremist groups.
Malian and French authorities had said Amadou Koufa was killed in a raid led by French troops in the centre of the country.
Koufa, a radical preacher, surfaced three years ago and was blamed for several violent attacks and for stoking sectarian conflict.
Droukdel claimed the announcement on the disappearance of the jihadist was a "manoeuvre" by Paris to divert the attention of the French people from what was happening in the street, an allusion to the "yellow vest" protests.
On November 23, the French army said it had conducted an operation the previous night in central Mali, Koufa's stronghold, which resulted in "30 terrorists" being "neutralised".
French armed forces minister Florence Parly had hailed the action "which made it possible to neutralise an important terrorist detachment in which was probably one of Iyad Ag Ghali's main assistants, Amadou Koufa".
Malian military sources had confirmed the death of Koufa, who had appeared in a video two weeks earlier with Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which has repeatedly struck military and civilian targets in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso.
"The terrorist Amadou Koufa died of his injuries after the French military intervention, following information provided by the Malian army, General Abdoulaye Cisse, chief of operations of the Malian army, said.
France helped Malian forces stave off a jihadist insurgency that took control of large parts of the north in 2012, but large swathes of the country remain out of the government's control.
The former colonial ruler has deployed the 4,500-member Barkhane force in the region to repel attacks and stem insurgency.
Popular in World
-
Britain's May to face vote of no-confidence: parliament committee
-
Famous Brand's UK burger chain shuts 14 struggling stores
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Trump says he is not concerned about being impeached, defends payments to women
-
Huawei executive gets bail in case rattling China ties
-
Trump says would intervene in arrest of Chinese executive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.