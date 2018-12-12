Popular Topics
Hlubi-Majola: 'Numsa not a violent trade union'

The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has dismissed claims that their members have been part of the violence and vandalism during the plastic sector strike.

Numsa members striking over low wages in the plastic sector. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has dismissed claims that their members have been part of the violence and vandalism during the plastic sector strike.

Around 10,000 workers from Numsa and the Metal and Electrical Workers Union of South Africa downed tools in October demanding a 15% salary increase

They are also calling for wages to be reverted to R40 per hour compared to the newly proposed R20 per hour.

CCTV footage from October that has been revealed to Eyewitness News shows at least ten striking workers wearing red shirts trying to push down a steel gate at a plastic factory in Denver.

WATCH: Denver plastics factory gate vandalised

The union says employers should hand over evidence to police so the necessary investigations can take place.

Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “Numsa is not a violent trade union. Our members know how to conduct themselves during a strike and on a picket line.

“Our members are being punished for almost two months now for demanding what’s simply belongs to them. We urge employers to see sense and to come back to the negotiation table.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

