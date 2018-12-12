Hawks arrest 7 Khayelitsha traffic officials for alleged corruption
It’s understood a male security guard and six female driver's license examiners recruited and charged varying amounts for learner's licences and driving licenses between 2015 and 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested seven suspects for alleged corruption at a licencing centre in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.
The suspects were arrested after a joint operation with the Hawks and the Transport Department.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “Previously we had arrested another suspect on 1 November, this now brings the total number of suspects arrested in the same centre to eight.”
