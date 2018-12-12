George cop shoots wife dead, turns gun on himself
Police were informed about gunshots that were heard in 19th street in Zone eight on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A policeman has shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in Thembalethu, George.
Police were informed about gunshots that were heard in 19th Street in Zone 8 on Tuesday night.
Upon arrival at the home, officers found the bodies of the 35-year-old police member and his wife.
Police spokesperson Captain Dumile Gwavu says they’ve launched an investigation into the matter.
“They sustained gun wounds on their upper bodies. The reason for the shooting is not yet known. There was a 13-month-old child who was leaning on his mother and has been taken in by the grandmother.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
SA mother desperate for help to secure detained daughter's release in China
-
SA woman detained in China to appear in court next week
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
Agang SA condemns Andile Mngxitama’s ‘kill white people’ comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.