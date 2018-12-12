George cop shoots wife dead, turns gun on himself

Police were informed about gunshots that were heard in 19th street in Zone eight on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A policeman has shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in Thembalethu, George.

Upon arrival at the home, officers found the bodies of the 35-year-old police member and his wife.

Police spokesperson Captain Dumile Gwavu says they’ve launched an investigation into the matter.

“They sustained gun wounds on their upper bodies. The reason for the shooting is not yet known. There was a 13-month-old child who was leaning on his mother and has been taken in by the grandmother.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)