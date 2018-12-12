Commission for Gender Equality wants ANC's Pule Mabe immediate suspension

Mabe has taken leave from his job while the party investigates an internal grievance brought against him by his 26-year-old personal assistance.

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission for Gender Equality has called for the suspension of African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe following allegations of sexual harassment.

Eyewitness News revealed this week that the woman sent her grievance letter to the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte last month.

The commission's Javu Baloyi says it will monitor the case to ensure that justice is served.

“The CG calls for the immediate suspension of Mabe, pending the outcome of the investigation. The commission does take into account the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

“The CG is aware that the ANC is investigating the allegations of sexual harassment against Mabe.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)