Frustration as CT school refuses to release pupils’ report cards

CAPE TOWN - Some Northpine Primary School parents are frustrated as the school refused to hand out their children’s report cards due to outstanding school fees.

A parent, who wished not to be named, said the school refused some parents entry into the hall where the reports were being handed out.

“When I arrived at the school, the gates were closed and parents were standing outside the premises. I didn’t get my child’s report. It’s ridiculous because school reports shouldn’t be withheld because of unpaid school fees.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said learners and their parents have every right to obtain the results.

Parents are requested to lodge complaints with the district offices, who will then investigate each complaint and take further action.

“The practice of withholding results cannot be condoned. The department has been requested to intervene where this takes place,” says Hammond.

