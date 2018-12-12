France updates Strasbourg toll: 3 dead, 13 wounded

Regional authorities gave no explanation for the new toll which they had revised down earlier on Wednesday morning to two dead and 14 wounded.

PARIS – Three people were killed and 13 wounded when a lone gunman opened fire on passers-by at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, northeastern France, French officials said, revising an earlier toll.

Regional authorities gave no explanation for the new toll which they had revised down earlier on Wednesday morning to two dead and 14 wounded.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner initially spoke of three dead at a news conference at 2 am.