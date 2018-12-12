Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison
US District Judge William Pauley sentenced Cohen for the payments, which violated campaign finance law, and to two months for the false statements to Congress.
NEW YORK - Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison on Wednesday for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.
US District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan sentenced Cohen to three years for the payments, which violated campaign finance law, and to two months for the false statements to Congress. The two terms will run concurrently.
Cohen pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charge in August and to making false statements in November.
Popular in World
-
Who might be Britain's next prime minister if May goes?
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Europe fears collapse of the Iran nuclear deal
-
Strasbourg shooting suspect cried out 'Allahu Akbar' - Paris prosecutor
-
Rest In Peace: Notable deaths in 2018
-
May faces party confidence vote, says she will resign before next election
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.