Former scholar patrol guard cleared of all counts of sex abuse at Soweto school
The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has acquitted a former Soweto scholar patrol guard accused of sexually abusing dozens of children at AB Xuma Primary School of all counts.
Johannes Molefe went on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
He faced three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
More to follow.
[BREAKING] #Abxuma The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has acquitted a former Soweto scholar patrol guard accused of sexually abusing dozens of children at AB Xuma Primary School of all counts. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2018
