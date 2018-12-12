Firefighting efforts continue in Overberg District
A blaze that erupted outside the town of Arniston earlier this week has been brought under control.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighting efforts in the Overberg District will resume on Wednesday morning.
Officials say the main focus will be on extinguishing a blaze close to the De Mond Nature Reserve.
The region's chief fire officer Reinhardt Geldenhuys explains: “We managed to get it completely under control from the Arniston side late yesterday afternoon. The efforts this morning will be to secure the nature reserve and make sure there’s no further damage.”
#ArnistonFire IC 11/12/18 13.30 update on #goFPA FB page. Status: partially contained. Arniston secured. Photo credit @thomaslennon taken at 12.20 pic.twitter.com/oPKQzyDV0J— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) December 11, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
