Families of Life Esidimeni victims seek legal advice over govt payouts

JOHANNESBURG - Around 300 family members affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy are seeking legal advice as they are still waiting for government's payout.

In March, former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to pay R1.2 million to the families whose mentally ill relatives died when they were moved from the hospital to ill-equipped NGO’s in 2016.

More than a 140 patients died while 1,400 patients survived.

Life Esidimeni family committee's Andrew Pietersen says most of the families who are seeking legal advice are those who were not aware of the arbitration process.

“I’m hoping that we will get our money in terms of those that haven’t been paid. But, it looks highly unlikely that it will be before Christmas given the long verification process.”

Families could qualify for over a million rand in payouts.

