Families of Life Esidimeni victims seek legal advice over govt payouts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Families of Life Esidimeni victims seek legal advice over govt payouts

Life Esidimeni family committee's Andrew Pietersen says most of the families who are seeking legal advice are those who were not aware of the arbitration process.

After protesting outside the offices of Gauteng Premier David Makhura,  families of the Life Esidimeni victims headed to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. They are protesting over not being compensated for the deaths of the family members. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
After protesting outside the offices of Gauteng Premier David Makhura,  families of the Life Esidimeni victims headed to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. They are protesting over not being compensated for the deaths of the family members. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Around 300 family members affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy are seeking legal advice as they are still waiting for government's payout.

In March, former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to pay R1.2 million to the families whose mentally ill relatives died when they were moved from the hospital to ill-equipped NGO’s in 2016.

More than a 140 patients died while 1,400 patients survived.

Life Esidimeni family committee's Andrew Pietersen says most of the families who are seeking legal advice are those who were not aware of the arbitration process.

“I’m hoping that we will get our money in terms of those that haven’t been paid. But, it looks highly unlikely that it will be before Christmas given the long verification process.”

Families could qualify for over a million rand in payouts.

[WATCH] families of life Esidimeni victims still unpaid

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA