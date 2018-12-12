Eskom says coal shortage crisis gradually improving
The power utility had previously said that it would need at least two years to remedy its coal shortage.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its coal shortage crisis is gradually improving.
The power utility had previously said it would need at least two years to remedy its coal shortage.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says, for now, they have 28 days of coal supply.
“There are some indications that we now have some coal coming through and this is on the back of the 27 new coal contracts that we signed last month. Many of them have started to deliver and others will start to deliver from the beginning of next month.”
Eskom has also announced that there will be no load shedding on Wednesday.
Popular in Business
-
Could pending retrenchment, R3bn bailout be behind SABC board exodus?
-
5 of 12 municipalities who invested in VBS recovered funds, says Limpopo ANC
-
Load shedding: SA not out of the woods yet, cautions Eskom
-
Mathabatha: 'We will appoint people who aren't going to disappoint us again'
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
ANC sacks 7 Limpopo mayors linked to VBS saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.