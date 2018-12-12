Popular Topics
Go

Eskom says coal shortage crisis gradually improving

The power utility had previously said that it would need at least two years to remedy its coal shortage.

FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its coal shortage crisis is gradually improving.

The power utility had previously said it would need at least two years to remedy its coal shortage.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says, for now, they have 28 days of coal supply.

“There are some indications that we now have some coal coming through and this is on the back of the 27 new coal contracts that we signed last month. Many of them have started to deliver and others will start to deliver from the beginning of next month.”

Eskom has also announced that there will be no load shedding on Wednesday.

