DA gearing up for 2019 elections
DA chief whip Mark Wiley has briefed the media about the progress the party has made in 2018 and what its primary focuses will be in 2019.
CAPE TOWN - In the lead up to an election year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says it’s set to hit the ground running come 2019.
Earlier on Wednesday, DA chief whip Mark Wiley briefed the media about the progress the party has made in 2018 and what its primary focuses will be in the new year.
Wiley says unemployment, a lack of housing and service delivery and poor education are just some of the issues Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde is ready to tackle come 2019.
“He’s been the most successful minister anywhere in this country, at any sphere. Seventy-five percent of all jobs created last year in the whole of South Africa had been created in the Western Cape and he drove that process.”
Wiley says pushing for increased policing and creating a safe and reliable public transport system are also high on the party’s agenda.
Looking at provincial Parliament’s successes this past year, he says hard work has seen 10 pieces of legislation being concluded and 47 public hearings held over the past six months.
Among them is the Western Cape Schools Education Amendment Bill, signed into law by Premier Helen Zille in November, following six public hearings which were held across the province.
LISTEN: Right and wrong: the DA’s year in a nutshell
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
