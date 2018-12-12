Courtney Pieters’ mother satisfied with sentence handed to daughter's killer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Courtney Pieters’ mother satisfied with sentence handed to daughter's killer

Mortimer Saunders has been given life in prison for raping and murdering the child last year. The sentences will run consecutively.

FILE: Convicted child killer Mortimer Saunders awaits sentencing in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Convicted child killer Mortimer Saunders awaits sentencing in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters says she's satisfied her child's killer has been handed two life sentences.

Mortimer Saunders has been given life in prison for raping and murdering the child last year. The sentences will run consecutively.

Juanita Pieters held her older daughter in her arms as the two sobbed while standing on the steps of the Western Cape High Court just minutes after sentencing was delivered.

Next to them, a group of Elsies River residents held up posters, shouting: “Justice for Courtney.”

Juanita says that while her family will now try to pick up the pieces and move on, Courtney will always be a part of them.

“We will never forget Courtney, but we can try to move on. Courtney will always be a part of us.”

In handing down sentence, Judge Babalwa Mantame said the murder was an act of brutality and callousness, and the nature of the killing shows the accused has no regard for other people.

WATCH: Saunders gets hefty jail term for Courtney Pieters murder

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA