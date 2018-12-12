Court to rule on AB Xuma Primary School sex abuse case
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court is due to decide on Wednesday whether a former Soweto scholar patrol guard should be convicted for rape and sexual assault.
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
He faces three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault. He's pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
The community of Orlando East and parents from the school have been waiting for over a year to find out whether justice will prevail.
Over the past few weeks, the trial has heard testimonies from various people including young girls who were sexually abused allegedly by Molefe.
A nine-year-old girl told the court that she developed a bladder infection after she was raped, allegedly by the former school guard.
Most of the witnesses testified that the school instructed them to keep quiet about the abuse.
One mother said she only learnt about her daughter's abuse after she saw reports in the media, which prompted her to inquire whether her child had been affected.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC to conduct inquiry into Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
ANC Limpopo ‘unaware’ of Danny Msiza’s resignation over VBS saga
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
ANC accepts Mabe’s request for special leave
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.