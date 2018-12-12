Court to rule on AB Xuma Primary School sex abuse case

Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court is due to decide on Wednesday whether a former Soweto scholar patrol guard should be convicted for rape and sexual assault.

He faces three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault. He's pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The community of Orlando East and parents from the school have been waiting for over a year to find out whether justice will prevail.

Over the past few weeks, the trial has heard testimonies from various people including young girls who were sexually abused allegedly by Molefe.

A nine-year-old girl told the court that she developed a bladder infection after she was raped, allegedly by the former school guard.

Most of the witnesses testified that the school instructed them to keep quiet about the abuse.

One mother said she only learnt about her daughter's abuse after she saw reports in the media, which prompted her to inquire whether her child had been affected.

