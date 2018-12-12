Court agrees with Nugent Commission's findings on state of Sars
Judge Fabricius says he agrees with the conclusions which led President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane.
PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria has agreed with the findings of retired Judge Robert Nugent in respect of the state of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the need for the president to urgently appoint a new permanent head.
This was among the findings of findings of Judge Hans Fabricius in Pretoria on Tuesday when he dismissed former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to get his job back.
Moyane had asked the court to reverse President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire him.
He also wanted the court to prohibit Nugent from delivering his final report to the president.
Judge Fabricius says he agrees with the conclusions which led Ramaphosa to fire Moyane.
He says he also agrees with the submissions that there is absolutely no realistic prospect that a court will grant Moyane the relief he is seeking.
“The balance of convenience overwhelmingly favours for refusal of the interim relief in order that the commission completes its investigations and report its findings to the president and that the president can proceed to appoint a new commissioner to Sars.”
Moyane has instructed his legal team to appeal the matter.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
