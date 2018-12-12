Could pending retrenchment, R3bn bailout be behind SABC board exodus?

December has seen the resignations of board members Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu.

CAPE TOWN - Pending retrenchments and a R3 billion bailout may be at the root of the recent exodus of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board members.

December has seen the resignations of board members Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison and Mathatha Tsedu.

The four made up the interim board that was appointed in 2017 to resolve challenges at the public broadcaster.

They were also overseeing a Section 189 process of retrenching over 1,000 permanent employees and freelancers.

Parliament’s communications committee has now started the process of filling a total of eight vacancies of non-executive members to the board of the SABC.

Committee chairperson Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize says Parliament has been consistent in wanting to help the ailing public broadcaster.

On the resignations, she says she can only speculate on the reasons: “It’s a speculation; we have a programme for 2019 which we’ve submitted to Parliament. We even included a day when we want to meet with them for an exit interview because it's important to be factual. Both members are not one bunch.”

Mkhize says it’s important that the vacancies are filled with competent people to be able to turn around the broadcaster.

The closing date for board nominations is Friday 21 December and candidates who applied previously need not re-apply as their nominations will be considered.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)