City of Tshwane to deploy water tankers to areas affected by restrictions
Several areas in the province have been hit by water interruptions over the weekend imposed by Rand Water due to decreasing dam levels and electricity challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says it will deploy water tankers to areas affected by water restrictions.
The shortages have led to a decrease in supply and several reservoirs are running dry.
City spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said: “It's not too bad, we will continue to monitor the situation, it’s not out of control as yet. You must also understand that it’s December month and the demand has quite increased.
"The areas that are most affected right now are Centurion, some areas in Pretoria west and Atteridgeville.”
