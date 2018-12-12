Cape Town City FC announce signing of Kermit Erasmus
The Cape Town side released a video on their Twitter account showing Erasmus undergoing his medical check, meeting the side's manager Benni McCarthy and then signing his contract in the office with club chairperson John Comitis.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus from Portuguese side Vitoria de Setubal.
More to follow.
The eagle has landed 🦅 💙#WelcomeKermit 🔥#ErasmusAnnounced 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w19juqSUl5— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 12, 2018
