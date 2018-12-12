Cape Town City FC announce signing of Kermit Erasmus

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Cape Town City FC announce signing of Kermit Erasmus

The Cape Town side released a video on their Twitter account showing Erasmus undergoing his medical check, meeting the side's manager Benni McCarthy and then signing his contract in the office with club chairperson John Comitis.

A video of screengrab of South African footballer Kermit Erasmus in the Cape Town City FC kit.
A video of screengrab of South African footballer Kermit Erasmus in the Cape Town City FC kit.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus from Portuguese side Vitoria de Setubal.

The Cape Town side released a video on their Twitter account showing Erasmus undergoing his medical check, meeting the side's manager Benni McCarthy and then signing his contract in the office with club chairperson John Comitis.

More to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA