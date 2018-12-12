Cameron van der Burgh retires from competitive swimming

South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh took Gold in the men’s 100m Breaststroke final at the FINA swimming championships in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - 2012 Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh has decided to call time on his illustrious swimming career at the age of 30.

The South African legend brings an end to his time in the water with the world at his feet after he claimed the world title in the 100m Breaststroke at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday afternoon.

He stopped the clock in a time of 56.01 seconds to take the gold medal ahead of Ilya Shymanovich and Yasuhiro Koseki, also setting a new World Championships record.

The Hangzhou gold medal was the fifth World Championship gold of his career, his 17th career gold medal and it brings his combined career medal tally to 35.

2018 has been one of van der Burgh's best years yet, it's seen him clinching a Commonwealth gold and two bronze medals and then he tied the knot with his long-time partner Nefeli Valakelis in Greece in July.

As he steps away from the pool, van der Burgh now turns his attention to the world of finance, having moved to London, where he's been working for a private hedge fund company.