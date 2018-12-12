BLF plans to meet with IEC over 2019 election participation
The group's leader Andile Mngxitama has faced a fierce backlash over his inflammatory comments at a weekend rally in Potchefstroom about the killing of white South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG – The Black First Land First (BLF) says it's planning to meet with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to explain why it shouldn't be banned from participating in the 2019 elections.
The Freedom Front Plus has now lodged a complaint of hate speech, incitement to violence as well as incitement to commit murder.
Other political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Cope have indicated they'll also be taking action.
During a media briefing in Johannesburg, Mngxitama said despite their financial woes, they are confident they will contest the elections.
#BLFpresser [WATCH] BLF President Andile Mngxitama brief the media following his comments about white people. TK pic.twitter.com/BFUcslBfgD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
#BLF [WATCH] Mngxitama says his party in the process of identifying farms owned by white people to expropriate. TK pic.twitter.com/pY45E0P1Lp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
#BLFpresser [WATCH] Mngxitama says his party is peaceful with those who are peaceful with them. TK pic.twitter.com/Kh6EIhJJPB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
“Do not be afraid of us because we’re a black radical organisation that represents the interests of black people.
“So, we know that we’ll not be deregistered because there’s no risk in participating in the political life of the nation is a fundamental right.”
#BLFpresser [WATCH] Mngxitama says his comments about white people were in response to Johann Rupert’s comments about taxi operators. TK pic.twitter.com/oIItZRptfa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
#BLFpresser [WATCH] Mngxitama: don’t kill us, if you kill us we are going to kill you back. TK pic.twitter.com/IDUtvU6TTK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
