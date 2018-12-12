Popular Topics
BLF plans to meet with IEC over 2019 election participation

The group's leader Andile Mngxitama has faced a fierce backlash over his inflammatory comments at a weekend rally in Potchefstroom about the killing of white South Africans.

FILE: Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Black First Land First (BLF) says it's planning to meet with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to explain why it shouldn't be banned from participating in the 2019 elections.

The group's leader Andile Mngxitama has faced a fierce backlash over his inflammatory comments at a weekend rally in Potchefstroom about the killing of white South Africans.

The Freedom Front Plus has now lodged a complaint of hate speech, incitement to violence as well as incitement to commit murder.

Other political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Cope have indicated they'll also be taking action.

During a media briefing in Johannesburg, Mngxitama said despite their financial woes, they are confident they will contest the elections.

“Do not be afraid of us because we’re a black radical organisation that represents the interests of black people.

“So, we know that we’ll not be deregistered because there’s no risk in participating in the political life of the nation is a fundamental right.”

Timeline

