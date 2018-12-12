'Big change': Kenya replaces leaders with animals on new coins

President Uhuru Kenyatta says this shows his country has a come a long way.

PRETORIA - Kenya’s replaced the likenesses of former political leaders with animals on its newly minted coins.

The Kenyan decision is an attempt to prevent the glorification of political leaders.

Previous coins bore the likenesses of ex-rulers Joma Kenyatta, Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

All three also had their images printed on banknotes during their rule.

Many Kenyans felt this was an attempt by the leaders to promote themselves. New coins now have the heads of lions, elephants, giraffes and rhinos instead.

Hailing what he calls “big change” is Kenyatta, who has promised never to have his picture on Kenya’s currency.

New Generation Currency. Presenting the 5-shilling coin. pic.twitter.com/6u9DsMtKiX — Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) December 11, 2018