ANC's Pule Mabe expected to face inquiry into alleged sexual harassment
Mabe has been accused by his personal assistant of sexually harassing her on at least two occasions.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe is expected to face an inquiry investigating sexual allegations against him Wednesday.
Mabe has been accused by his personal assistant of sexually harassing her on at least two occasions.
Eyewitness News revealed this week how the 26-year-old wrote a 14-page grievance letter to the ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in which she detailed how Mabe started abusing her emotionally and cut off her salary when she refused his sexual advances.
Mabe has since taken special leave pending the outcome of the grievance process laid against him.
Eyewitness News understands that former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini will chair the grievance panel dealing with accusations against Mabe today.
The woman behind the accusations has told eyewitness news she hopes through today’s process justice will prevail.
"I’m going to present myself and my story and will be asked to bring some witnesses to come and testify."
The ANC’s Dakota Legoete says the party will be guided by its constitution in handling the matter today.
"We’ll be guided by our own internal policies, our own principles and we’ll also be guided by our own constitution and laws."
The party has indicated it expects feedback from the grievance panel by the end of the week.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
