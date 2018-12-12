ANC KZN list conference gets underway
Hundreds of members from various regions are at the Durban University of Technology where they will select 80 names to go to the provincial legislature.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) list conference is now underway where delegates have been urged to select candidates based on how well they would represent the organisation and not the province they come from.
Hundreds of members from various regions are at the Durban University of Technology where they will select 80 names to go to the provincial legislature.
Delegates are also then expected to cast their vote against 120 nominees to head to the National Assembly.
Despite the names that may emerge from the conference, the ANC’s powerful national executive committee is ultimately responsible for approving the list process.
#ANCKZNList Delegates have begun trickling into the Sports Centre here at the Durban University of Technology for the province’s list conference. The program was meant to begin at 12pm but there are delays at the registration venue. ZN pic.twitter.com/q5VBdJKFnp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2018
KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says those who claim the list conference will be conducted along factional lines are fooling themselves because whatever battles took place at Nasrec are over.
“The list conference is a list conference. It is not a list conference for factions that took place going to the national conference. It is not a list conference of someone, but it is a list conference of the ANC.”
This comes amid concerns that list conference will become another factional battle where certain groupings choose candidates according to who will implement their positions in the provincial legislature and National Assembly.
#ANCKZNList [WATCH] Zikalala hits out at @EFFSouthAfrica saying those who have been describing them as allies of the youth should track what the SRC at UniZulu has been doing by misusing students’ funds. He has also hit out @Our_DA saying they’re finally being exposed. ZN pic.twitter.com/cRjW6WcvHY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2018
As the gathering continues, the media was asked to leave the venue while the delegates adopt credentials.
After this, voting will officially begin and this process is expected to continue well into the early hours of Thursday morning.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
Malema’s ‘invade land’ comments could spark violence, court hears
-
Maimane: Losing NMB was tough for DA this year
-
[WATCH] Malema challenges Riotous Assemblies Act
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.