ANC KZN list conference gets underway

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) list conference is now underway where delegates have been urged to select candidates based on how well they would represent the organisation and not the province they come from.

Hundreds of members from various regions are at the Durban University of Technology where they will select 80 names to go to the provincial legislature.

Delegates are also then expected to cast their vote against 120 nominees to head to the National Assembly.

Despite the names that may emerge from the conference, the ANC’s powerful national executive committee is ultimately responsible for approving the list process.

KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says those who claim the list conference will be conducted along factional lines are fooling themselves because whatever battles took place at Nasrec are over.

“The list conference is a list conference. It is not a list conference for factions that took place going to the national conference. It is not a list conference of someone, but it is a list conference of the ANC.”

This comes amid concerns that list conference will become another factional battle where certain groupings choose candidates according to who will implement their positions in the provincial legislature and National Assembly.

As the gathering continues, the media was asked to leave the venue while the delegates adopt credentials.

After this, voting will officially begin and this process is expected to continue well into the early hours of Thursday morning.

