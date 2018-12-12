ANC in KZN, Gauteng to host list conferences to decide Parly candidates
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be hosting their list conferences on Wednesday where candidates for the provincial legislatures and National Assembly will be nominated.
This comes after branches met to submit the names of members they would like to include.
It’s expected that a national ANC list conference will take place before the elections.
The North West has seen violent clashes during the process while the Western Cape is set to have its conference this weekend.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC is expected to formally nominate former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, whose name has been popular in some regions across the provinces.
In Gauteng, it’s unclear if members such as Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa have been selected by some of the branches.
Meanwhile, the ANC says it will be taking action against those who were responsible for violence during the registration and verification process in Potchefstroom in the North West on Monday.
It’s understood some party delegates forced their way into the conference venue, accusing the provincial task team of manipulating the list, which includes rigging branch representation.
At least one person was hospitalised after being stabbed during the clashes.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
