Agang SA condemns Andile Mngxitama’s ‘kill white people’ comments
BFL leader Andile Mngxitama reportedly urged supporters in Potchefstroom to kill five white people for every black person who dies due to taxi violence.
JOHANNESBURG – Agang SA has joined many voices condemning controversial remarks made by Black First Land First (BFL) leader Andile Mngxitama at a rally last week.
Mngxitama was caught on video calling for the killing of white people. He reportedly urged supporters in Potchefstroom to kill five white people for every black person who dies due to taxi violence.
The BLF leader is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission.
Agang SA leader Andries Tlouamma says Mngxitama’s views do not represent the majority of black people.
“We don’t want an [Adolf] Hitler wannabe, someone who wants to exercise his politics by dividing our people. It’s unacceptable for someone to threaten white people. We are defending our democracy; they have a right and do not owe anybody anything.”
#BLF [WATCH] Mngxitama says his party in the process of identifying farms owned by white people to expropriate. TK pic.twitter.com/pY45E0P1Lp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
On Tuesday, The BLF said the statements it made regarding white South Africans were in response to comments made by billionaire Johann Rupert about taxi operators.
Mngxitama is adamant his comments were taken out of context by the media.
He said their message was in defence of black people.
“We’re saying Johann Rupert, this time around no! That’s what we’re saying. We’re saying no we’ll not try black people you send, we have no beef with the taxi industry. When you send them to kill one of us, we’ll keep fighting.”
_Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
-
-
-
-
-
-
