7 traffic cops arrested in CT over licence test bribes
It's alleged they asked for bribes to ensure applicants pass their learners and drivers tests.
CAPE TOWN - Seven traffic officers were arrested in Khayelitsha on Wednesday morning.
The officials work at the driving licence testing centre. It's alleged that they asked for bribes to ensure applicants pass their learners and drivers tests.
Officials say the arrest of an administration clerk at the centre, believed to be part of a syndicate last month, led to Wednesday morning’s arrests.
The Hawks' Philane Nkwalase explains: “They would allegedly pay money to officials to ensure the dates are fast-tracked and the official would be paid to ensure the learners passed easily.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
