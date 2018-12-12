Popular Topics
7 City of CT traffic officials arrested for fraud & corruption

Six staff members attached to the Khayelitsha Driving Licence Testing Centre allegedly solicited bribes from applicants to ensure they pass and a security guard was also arrested.

Picture: SAPS
CAPE TOWN - Seven City of Cape Town staff members are facing drivers licence fraud and corruption charges.

Six staff members attached to the Khayelitsha Driving Licence Testing Centre allegedly solicited bribes from applicants to ensure they pass their drivers and learners licence tests.

A security guard at the premises was also taken into custody for his alleged role in the crime.

Authorities say disciplinary processes will run parallel to the criminal process.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa emphasises provincial authorities will assist with the investigation but none of its officials is involved with the crime.

“There was indeed seven people arrested in Khayelitsha, but it wasn't any of the provincial traffic department officers. It was officials from the City of Cape Town,” says Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

