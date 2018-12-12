7 City of CT traffic officials arrested for fraud & corruption
Six staff members attached to the Khayelitsha Driving Licence Testing Centre allegedly solicited bribes from applicants to ensure they pass and a security guard was also arrested.
CAPE TOWN - Seven City of Cape Town staff members are facing drivers licence fraud and corruption charges.
Six staff members attached to the Khayelitsha Driving Licence Testing Centre allegedly solicited bribes from applicants to ensure they pass their drivers and learners licence tests.
A security guard at the premises was also taken into custody for his alleged role in the crime.
Authorities say disciplinary processes will run parallel to the criminal process.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa emphasises provincial authorities will assist with the investigation but none of its officials is involved with the crime.
“There was indeed seven people arrested in Khayelitsha, but it wasn't any of the provincial traffic department officers. It was officials from the City of Cape Town,” says Africa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
SA mother desperate for help to secure detained daughter's release in China
-
Former scholar patrol guard cleared of all counts of sex abuse at Soweto school
-
SA woman detained in China to appear in court next week
-
[WATCH LIVE] EFF's Julius Malema challenges Riotous Assemblies Act
-
5 of 12 municipalities who invested in VBS recovered funds, says Limpopo ANC
-
Riotous Assemblies Act still an instrument of oppression, argues EFF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.