5 of 12 municipalities who invested in VBS recovered funds, says Limpopo ANC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

5 of 12 municipalities who invested in VBS recovered funds, says Limpopo ANC

ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane says it was because of wrongful policies that were passed that municipalities were involved in irregular investments.

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says out of the 12 municipalities which invested in the controversial VBS Mutual Bank only five were able to recover their funds and the other seven lost their investments.

The party has admitted that it’s made grave mistakes in its deployment of its members at local government level.

It says it will continue to monitor how its officials implement recommendations made by the auditors involved in investigating VBS Bank.

Seven mayors involved in the saga were sacked on Tuesday.

ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane says several municipalities passed policies which did not comply with the Municipal Financial Management Act.

Lekganyane says it was because of these wrongful policies that were passed that municipalities were involved in irregular investments.

“The National Treasury wrote letters to municipalities in the second half of last year. The investments which were made with VBS were wrongful and that municipalities should withdraw.”

He says even the municipalities which did get their money back still need to account for the investments made.

“We’ll continue to monitor our deployees in government.”

At the same time, Vhembe Mayor Florence Radzilani also resigned with immediate effect.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA