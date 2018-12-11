WC Health Dept condemns latest attack on paramedics crew
The pair were attending to a patient in Seawinds on Sunday morning when they were assaulted and robbed.
CAPE TOWN – Just a week after an Emergency Medical Services Safety Symposium, two paramedics are dealing with the trauma of being attacked in Seawinds.
The pair were attending to a patient at around 6.30am on Sunday morning when they were assaulted and robbed.
According to officials, there have been at least 56 attacks on emergency service workers in the province, this year alone.
The Western Cape Health Department has strongly condemned the attack on two more paramedics.
The department says one of them was punched in the face, while the other was robbed of a cellphone.
Spokesperson Colleen Smart says significant progress has been made to reduce the number of attacks.
Attacks have come down by just under 50% compared to the previous financial year.
“The community can also act as a viable security resource by simply keeping an eye over an EMS vehicle parked outside in the patient’s home while the crew is busy attending to the patient inside the home.”
Speaking at a safety symposium last week, deputy Health Minister Mathume Phaahla said paramedics will undergo safety training in the new year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
